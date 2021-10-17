Aboriginal Culture Coordinator

Unique opportunity for an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island person

Help to deliver on our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever

Play a key role in developing Bush Heritage’s Cultural Competency Framework and Strategic Plan

This is an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Identified position

Flexible location, full time – 3 year fixed-term contract

This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat. Bush Heritage Australia, an independent, leading conservation not-for-profit, is seeking an Aboriginal Cultural Coordinator.

Our vision of Healthy Country protected forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.



Currently we own 37 reserves, and we protect and help manage 11.3 million hectares of land across the country. In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,700 native species, including at least 226 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with others, including Traditional Owners to achieve key conservation outcomes.

About the role

The Aboriginal Cultural Coordinator will support the People and Safety team in the planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Bush Heritage Australia’s internal programs, policies, and procedures in alignment with the Cultural Competency Framework and the Strategic Plan. The incumbent will also be responsible for coordinating the development and delivery of the Aboriginal Cultural Awareness training and tailored cultural awareness sessions, as well as contributing to the development of policies, strategies and programs with sensitivity to relationships with stakeholders, resource requirements, and service delivery impacts.

What you'll need to succeed



Knowledge, respect and understanding of Aboriginal culture.

Applicants must be of Aboriginal descent through parentage, identification as being Aboriginal and accepted in the community as such. Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under each States' Anti-Discrimination and Equal Opportunity Acts.

Demonstrable experience in planning, developing, delivering and evaluating adult learning or training

Highly developed interpersonal skills including the ability to proactively establish and sustain effective stakeholder relationships.

Efficiency in the Microsoft Office Package including Outlook, Word, Excel and Power Point etc.

If you require further information please contact Michelle Jacobs, National People & Safety Manager on 0407 831 240 / michelle.jacobs@bushheritage.org.au or Marina Mateos (HR Coordinator) on 03 8610 9123 / marina.mateos@bushheritage.org.au.

To apply for this position please answer the questions below and attach your resume when prompted (there is no need to add a cover letter or address the selection criteria separately).

Bush Heritage Australia actively encourages applicants from diverse groups and communities including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, women, people with diverse ability and LGBTIQ (sexuality and gender diverse and intersex) communities.

Bush Heritage Australia considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s 42 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT)/ s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW)/ sub-s 35(1)(b)(ii) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1996 (NT), s 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld)/ sub-s 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA)/ s 41 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1998 (Tas)/ sub-s 26(3) or s 28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic)/s 50 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (WA).

Closing date: 17 October 2021

