Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager - North Region

This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat.

Bush Heritage Australia, an independent, leading conservation not-for-profit, is seeking an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager to work within our North team.

Our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.

Currently we own 42 reserves and we protect and help manage 11.3 million hectares of land across the country. In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,700 native species, including at least 226 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with Traditional Owners and others to achieve key conservation outcomes.

About the role

Reporting to the Head of Region North, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnership Manager - North, will work collaboratively with other Bush Heritage staff including principally the Region’s Healthy Landscape Managers, Reserve Managers, regional Ecologists and Aboriginal Partnership staff.

This position will provide leadership and management support to regional staff to strengthen and deepen our working relationships with Traditional Owner Groups on Bush Heritage managed reserves and across the priority landscapes and Country.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager will also contribute to Bush Heritage Australia’s Aboriginal Cultural Capability in the areas of policy, strategy, and operational procedures.

This role will work closely with Bush Heritage’s Head of Region to identify opportunities to strengthen and grow Bush Heritage’s support to our Traditional Owner partnerships. This will also include genuine engagement with Traditional Owners of emerging partnerships.

The role will work between Monday and Friday, with flexibility around days. Regular travel will be required.

Download Position Description>>

What you'll need to succeed