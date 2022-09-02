Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager - North Region
Job No:
ATSIPM2022
Location:
Queensland
- Fantastic opportunity to work within a leading conservation organisation and help protect Australian wildlife
- Flexible location within Queensland
- Position basis, Ongoing
This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat.
Bush Heritage Australia, an independent, leading conservation not-for-profit, is seeking an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager to work within our North team.
Our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.
Currently we own 42 reserves and we protect and help manage 11.3 million hectares of land across the country. In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,700 native species, including at least 226 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with Traditional Owners and others to achieve key conservation outcomes.
About the role
Reporting to the Head of Region North, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnership Manager - North, will work collaboratively with other Bush Heritage staff including principally the Region’s Healthy Landscape Managers, Reserve Managers, regional Ecologists and Aboriginal Partnership staff.
This position will provide leadership and management support to regional staff to strengthen and deepen our working relationships with Traditional Owner Groups on Bush Heritage managed reserves and across the priority landscapes and Country.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Manager will also contribute to Bush Heritage Australia’s Aboriginal Cultural Capability in the areas of policy, strategy, and operational procedures.
This role will work closely with Bush Heritage’s Head of Region to identify opportunities to strengthen and grow Bush Heritage’s support to our Traditional Owner partnerships. This will also include genuine engagement with Traditional Owners of emerging partnerships.
The role will work between Monday and Friday, with flexibility around days. Regular travel will be required.
Download Position Description>>
What you'll need to succeed
- Identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person (Bush Heritage Australia considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position).
- Demonstrated passion and experience in Caring for Country, in nature conservation and a commitment to the objectives and values of Bush Heritage.
- Demonstrated experience and ability to effectively engage, to work with and develop genuine, respectful relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other stakeholders.
- Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of issues affecting Aboriginal peoples in contemporary Australian society in realising their commitments to Caring for Country.
- Demonstrated experience in collaborating between government, business, and other NGO’s that benefit Traditional Owners.
- High level of computer literacy and proficiency with personal computers including word processing, spreadsheet, and data software.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively in both a written and oral form.
- Demonstrated experience in managing projects and budgets.
- A current driver’s license
How to apply
To apply for this role, simply fill in your personal details and answer the questions below. You will then be taken to a page to upload a copy of your CV. There is no need to attach a cover letter or separate document answering key selection criteria.
We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds, such as land management and agriculture, to apply for this role if they have the right skills and experience.
If you require further information, please contact Joanna Axford (Head of Region - North) on 0428 122 788 / rebecca.spindler@bushheritage.org.au or Marina Mateos (Organisational Development Coordinator) on 03 8610 9123 / marina.mateos@bushheritage.org.au.
Bush Heritage Australia actively encourages applicants from diverse groups and communities including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, women, people with diverse ability and LGBTIQ (sexuality and gender diverse and intersex) communities.
Applications close: Friday 2nd September at 11:30pm AEST