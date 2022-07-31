We are looking for an Aboriginal Wellbeing Officer

to join our rehabilitation and reintegration team!

Full-time fixed term until 30 June 2023

About the company

Fulham Correctional Centre is part of The GEO Group in Australia and is the leading provider of privately managed correctional services in NSW and Victoria.

Fulham is located near Sale, Victoria, 200km east of Melbourne. It is Victoria's largest regional correctional Centre.

Fulham’s primary role is to safely and securely accommodate up to 947 adult male prisoners and progress their case-management plans by delivering a comprehensive range of education, vocational training, reintegration and offending behavior programs. Together, these activities lower a prisoner’s risk of reoffending and increase the likelihood of successful community reintegration.

About the Opportunity

The AWO position will give you the opportunity to work with the Victorian Aboriginal community and Aboriginal people located at Fulham Correctional Centre. You will have direct prisoner contact and support people’s cultural wellbeing, spiritual and traditional needs. You will support new receptions in their adjustment to the prison environment, participate in case-management and reintegration planning, and motivate and support engagement in programs and services that seek to reduce re-offending. You will also lead the coordination of cultural activities including NAIDOC events and Aboriginal specific programs within the prison.

The AWO will identify as an Aboriginal Australian and ideally have a background in social work, welfare or community services.

About You

To be successful you will possess:

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the Victorian Aboriginal Community, both society and culture, and the issues impacting on it

Demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with members of the Victorian Aboriginal community

Well-developed interpersonal, communication (verbal and written), assertiveness and negotiation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with other program areas and disciplines.

What We Offer

A safe working environment

Flexibility

An opportunity to work in a progressive service delivery environment

Continuous skills and professional development opportunities

Career progression

Competitive salaries

How to apply:

To apply, we ask that you complete a short questionnaire below, as part of the application process.

At the end of the questionnaire, you will be required to attach a one-page cover letter and current resume.

Please note; it is now mandatory for all employees to have had the Covid-19 vaccination, to work at the Fulham Correctional Centre.

To find out more about the role, please click here for the position description or contact Kaye Seamer, Human Resource Officer at Fulham Correctional Centre on (03) 5142 3830 or via email FulhamHR@geogroup.com.au.

Applications close: Sunday 31st July 2022

INTEGRITY RESPECT ACCOUNTABLE AGILE INNOVATIVE

GEO is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer

Apply Now