Fixed Term Peer Trainer - Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified

Macarthur Disability Services (MDS) has been providing support to people with a disability, the frail aged and their carers for over 35 years. We actively promote the rights and aspirations of people with a disability to enrich lives and roles in the community through the provision of choice, opportunity and innovative service design.

We take great pride in what we do at MDS, and we work to foster for our employees a culture of respect, quality and empowerment, in line with the MDS values.

MDS believes our mission purpose is dependent on the collective efforts of our diverse workforce. MDS aims to use a competency based management strategy for Human Resources practices and to develop motivated teams who are driven, skilled and trained.

Part time (15 hours per week), fixed term 13 week role, based at Campbelltown

Opportunity available to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander candidates only

About the Opportunity

MDS is seeking to employ a Fixed Term Part time Peer Trainer/Tutor who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander for South Western Sydney Recovery College. This position will co-design and co-deliver training to upskill service provider’s mental health literacy so that they are able to provide culturally safe, trauma informed, recovery oriented services to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander clients/participants. This position will also work closely with a focus group, other SWSRC Peer Trainers and MDS staff.

Position is fixed term for 13 weeks to deliver on a fantastic new initiative under the Mental Health Literacy: Quality Improvement grant

Key Responsibilities for this position include:

Co-design two topics based on understanding the impacts of stigma/shame and impacts of trauma e.g. research, creating resources, developing lesson/session plans.

Co-deliver with another Peer Trainer and/or Aboriginal Engagement Project Officer, four mental health literacy workshops (two online and two face to face) to service providers.

Participate in co-planning meetings and co-evaluation sessions with SWSRC team and focus group

Participate in mentoring provided by a SWSRC Peer Trainer

Draw on your personal lived and/or professional experiences of mental distress, service use and recovery/healing, using a safe story telling approach, to increase mental health literacy

Completing Trainer Reflection Reports after each training session.

Promote the function, purpose and aims of SWS Recovery College and the MDS Reconciliation Action Plan to all potential and current stakeholders.

Travelling across South Western Sydney to co-deliver face to face trainings.

The successful applicant will have:

A lived experience of mental health challenges or illness, or as a carer or (mental health) service provider

Demonstrated extensive experience in the design and delivery of training, particularly in the area of mental health recovery – including face to face and online

Experience in adapting a lesson or resources to make reasonable adjustments as required for student needs

Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline (e.g., Certificate IV or higher in Mental Health or equivalent)

Comprehensive understanding of and commitment to recovery oriented principles

Demonstrated experience working as a team to reach service/project outcomes

Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Working with Children Clearance

A current NSW Drivers Licence

Covid Vaccination Record (2 shots or 2 shots and booster)

The Position is Fixed Term Part Time working 15 hours per week minimum for a 13 week period. This role is covered under the SCHADS Award Classification Level 3 ($32.54 - $34.90 per hour). Also offered is Annual leave and leave loading.

To apply for this position, please complete the application form below

Phone (02) 4621 8400 for further information.

Applications will not be considered unless application form is completed.

Applications close 9am Monday 21st February 2022

It is essential that all applicants have the right to work in Australia. They must also have a current NSW driver’s license and access to their own vehicle. Applicants will be subject to a Criminal Record Check and are required to provide a clearance for working with children. MDS is an EEO Employer and a smoke free workplace.

MDS is committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

