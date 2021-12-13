Location: Newman

Employment Type: Full Time

Employment Category: Permanent

Remuneration: $55,566 - $63,763 per annum plus superannuation + salary sacrifice

About the Opportunity

The Aboriginal Liaison Officer reports to and is accountable to the Clinical Manager – Newman Clinic and contributes to the delivery of appropriate and culturally relevant services for the Martu people.

For further information and Job Description Form please visit http://www.puntukurnu.com.au/

About You

To be considered for this position, you must have:

Aboriginality is an essential criterion and is provided for in accordance with section 50(d) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (WA).

Knowledge and understanding of the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Sector.

Demonstrated experience in coordinating and managing health related projects or programs.

Demonstrated ability to uphold the principles of cultural safety including an ability to communicate effectively and sensitively with Aboriginal people.

A demonstrated understanding of the unique issues effecting and impacting on the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal people.

Sound written and oral communication skills.

Strong organisational and time management skills along with an ability to adapt to changing needs and be able to problem solve.

Ability to work as part of a multidisciplinary team, as well as independently when required.

Demonstrated ability to liaise, network and build relationships with a sectors of the health industry i.e. Hospitals, visiting specialists, clinical staff.

Additionally, desirable criteria include:

Sound working knowledge of computer software packages, including Communicare.

An understanding and a commitment to the principles of Primary Health Care and Community Development.

The position involves working with a multicultural organisation where the majority of staff, clients and stakeholders identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Candidates must be able to demonstrate an understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

As per section 51 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (WA) PAMS actively seeks to increase the diversity of our workforce to better meet the differing needs of our clients and stakeholders and to improve equal opportunity outcomes for our employees. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please note: In addition to the above skills and experience, the successful candidate will require an unrestricted WA “C” Class Driver’s Licence, and be required to submit a National Police Clearance (dated within 3 months) and Working With Children Check (where applicable) prior to appointment, in order to be eligible for the position.

All new employees must be fully vaccinated with an Approved COVID-19 Vaccine and provide Evidence of Vaccination by uploading your Digital Vaccination Certificate with your application. You will be provided with relevant information, including the compliance date during the recruitment process.

Applicants for this position must be legally entitled to work in Australia and will be required to provide evidence of this entitlement. Acceptable evidence includes an Australian or New Zealand passport, birth certificate, or foreign passport with relevant visa.

About the Benefits

While you will face diverse new challenges in the role, you will also enjoy an attractive remuneration package including a base salary of $55,566 - $63,763 per annum plus superannuation. You'll also gain access to generous salary packaging options, which will greatly increase your take home pay. In addition, you will have access to a number of fantastic benefits including:

5 weeks Annual Leave + 17.5% leave loading

Salary Sacrificing up to $ 15,900 per annum

Flexible Work Arrangements

Power subsidy in accordance with the PAMS Employee Remuneration Policy

Support to further invest in your career through additional training + study leave options

Employee Assistance Program

Retention Initiatives in accordance with the PAMS Employee Remuneration Policy

This position offers the opportunity to work closely with remote Aboriginal communities and make a drastic impact to the health and well-being outcomes of these communities.

PAMS operates five sites, four of which are remote and managed by a team of clinicians and a range of ancillary workers. Although the successful candidates will have a substantive location (Newman) they must be prepared from time to time to work across any one of these sites should they be required.

PAMS operates in some of the most remote parts of Australia and staff are required to be proficient at driving a 4WD vehicle and willing to fly in light aircraft.

About the Organisation

With an administrative hub based in Newman, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, The Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service (PAMS) provides holistic primary health care to the individuals and families within Newman and the remote communities of Jigalong, Parnngurr, Punmu and Kunawarritji.

PAMS has over 700 registered clients, with most being Martu. Services offered include health education and promotion programs and initiatives, as well as the monitoring and management of ongoing health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, ante-natal & post-natal care and child health

Shortlisting will commence immediately; Applications close 4.00pm, Monday, 13 December 2021.

For further information including, please contact the Human Resources Team on 08 9177 8307.

