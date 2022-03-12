Therapeutic Residential Care Worker- Permanent PT and FT

Join VACCA today! Permanent Part Time and Full Time roles available in our West Gippsland Residential Services Programs. Work with Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander young and start a career that will make an impact on a young person, a family, and an entire community.

Who is VACCA?

The Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is an Aboriginal Community-Controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal Community and is the largest organisation of it’s kind in Australia. The VACCA team is committed to the organisation’s visions and values, passionately providing support, service and advocacy for our children and other vulnerable members of the community.

Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from other community organisations and our culture of teamwork and inclusivity is why we are able to deliver positive outcomes that lead to ongoing change. Our strength lies with our people and all people are welcome.

About the opportunity?

VACCA provides a multitude of programs across the state of Victoria, one of those being our Residential Care Program. As a Therapeutic Residential Care Worker, you will be working with young people to provide care, supervision and support to grow and move past the trauma that they have experienced. You will work in a therapeutic, nonjudgmental and culturally appropriate manner, providing them home in which they can feel safe and supported.



Key to success in this role are the following:

A minimum qualification- Cert IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention or above

The mandatory Residential Care Top Up units

Complete COVID-19 Vaccination

Patience, resilience, and a sense of humor

The ability to be flexible and a dedication to continued professional development and practice improvement

A Working with Children Check or willingness to obtain

A Victorian Drivers License

Current COVID 19 vaccinations



What VACCA Offers?

If you choose to start a professional career with VACCA, we offer a range of services and incentives;

An attractive salary with salary packaging options to maximise your take home pay

A rich array of learning and development opportunities, including formal qualifications

Opportunities to participate in cultural events and other activities as they arise

Employee Assistance Program to help you de-stress

A warm and supportive environment in which you can grow and flourish

REAL career development opportunities- You can GROW with us!

We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people to apply.



If everything you have read so far sounds wonderful, it’s because it is wonderful. Start your career journey with VACCA today and click APPLY now. For further information go to www.vacca.org.au or alternatively call 03 9287 8800 to speak to recruitment team

Review Position Description for further role details.

Applications will be reviewed daily and successful applicants will be contacted.

Application closes by March 12, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy.

