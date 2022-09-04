Part Time positions available, Fixed Term Contract. possibility of extesion depending on perf

$96,964 (To be calculated on Pro-rata basis) plus Super plus Attractive Salary Packaging options

Multiple vacancies available across Melbourne and Regional Locations 2 Positions in Northern Metropolitan 2 Positions in Melton/Brimbank 1 Position in Dandenong/Frankston



The Organisation

Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is the largest organisation of its kind in Australia, employing more than 600 employees and delivering more than 70 programs across Victoria. VACCA is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation's vision and values; advocates for our children and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.

About the role

The Strengthening Cultural Safety Project Lead will work in close partnership with the Strengthening Cultural Safety State-wide Coordinator, Orange Door Hub Manager, Hub Leadership Group, Operations Hub Leadership Group, Aboriginal Advisory Group and the Aboriginal Hub Practitioners, with an aim to create Culturally safe environments for Aboriginal staff in the Orange Door sites and Aboriginal women, men, young people, children, and their families’ accessing services

The role will be delivering Strengthening Cultural safety training, leading the Strengthening Cultural Safety assessment and action planning process alongside Hub Leadership Group/ Operations Hub Leadership Group. Liaising with the Aboriginal Advisory Group for additional recommendations and leading the Strengthening Cultural Safety discussions with The Orange Door staff at all levels

About You

Demonstrated awareness and appreciation of Aboriginal societies and cultures, and commitment to continually build knowledge of such, along with a high level of awareness of the key issues which impact upon Aboriginal communities

Experience in working and engaging with Aboriginal families, children and Communities in the local area, with a focus on voice hearing and applying that to advocate for change & improved outcomes

Ability and willingness to lead and deliver training and facilitate strong Cultural discussions with staff working in the Orange Doors at all levels, while building and maintaining relationships, to influence and promote strengthening Culturally safe environments and practices

Strong understanding of intergenerational trauma and how to apply an intersectional lens in a family violence context to create Culturally Safe service responses

An awareness of family violence issues and the impacts on Aboriginal women, men, young people, children and their families.

Strong facilitation skills in training and workshop delivery

Requirements

A relevant qualification (preferably a diploma or degree or equivalent in Social Work, Social Welfare Sector) or experience in working in child & family services sector is desirable

You must have and continue to hold a full Victorian Driver’s Licence; a current employment Working with Children Check card and a National Police Check.

Current COVID-19 vaccination (Including booster dose, as applicable)

Please note: This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander designated position, classified under Section 12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This employment opportunity is only available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

What we can offer you!!

Professional support and training via in-house learning and development training modules

Attractive salary packaging to increase your take home pay

VACCA strongly Great career development opportunities

Access to Employee support and wellbeing program(s)

Opportunity to work and build connection with the Aboriginal Community and culture

Applications should include a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria and current resume.

We encourage applicants to view the Position Description prior to applying. Please click to view the position description

Application closes by Sept 2, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy.

