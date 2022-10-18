Case Manager, Koorie Men’s Diversion Program

This is a full time, Fixed term for 12 months, with the option of extension depending on performance and budget

Salary from $77,000-$83,000 plus super and the option of salary packaging

Preston Location

About VACCA

Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is the largest organisation of its kind in Australia, employing more than 700 employees and delivering more than 70 programs across Victoria. VACCA is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation's vision and values; advocates for our children and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.

About the role

The Koorie Men’s Diversion Case Manager will play an integral role in diverting Aboriginal men from further contact with the criminal justice system, by delivering and coordinating intensive case management to a caseload of up to 8 Aboriginal men.

The Case Manager will be responsible for:

Providing case management support to Aboriginal men in contact or at risk of being in contact with the justice system.

Developing and managing case plans, undertaking assessments, and referrals.

Coordinating the delivery of cultural and gender appropriate treatment and support services for Aboriginal men and advocating on their behalf.

Working collaboratively with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal service providers and government departments to establish network and referral pathways.

About You

Demonstrated understanding of the underlying issues that contribute to Aboriginal men’s contact with the justice system

Demonstrated knowledge of the service system and resources available to support Aboriginal men in contact with the justice system.

Demonstrated experience in coordinating and delivering effective advice, support, and services to Aboriginal men.

Well-developed planning and organisational skills.

Demonstrated experience in stakeholder engagement and liaising with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal organisations to achieve project objectives and goals.

Effective written and oral communication skills including the ability to create and revise case plans, reports and other documents.

Case management experience.

What we can offer you!!

Professional support and training via in-house learning and development training modules

Attractive salary packaging to increase your take home pay

Great career development opportunities.

Access to Employee support and wellbeing program(s)

Opportunity to work and build connection with the Aboriginal Community and culture

Please note: This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander designated position, classified under Section 12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This employment opportunity is only available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

All applications must include your cover letter, current resume, and a document addressing the Key Selection Criteria, which can be found in the Please click here to view the position description

Application closes by Oct 18, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy

