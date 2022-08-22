Education Specialist Residential Care- South and West

Part-time or Full-time position, Hybrid work arrangement

$96,964- $101,249 (On a Pro-rata basis) Plus Super and Attractive Salary Packaging option

Western and Southern Regions- Position based at relevant VACCA Regional Offices with travel between locations, depending on the position.

The Organisation

Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is the largest organisation of its kind in Australia, employing more than 600 employees and delivering more than 70 programs across Victoria. VACCA is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation's vision and values; advocates for our children and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.

About the role:

The Education Specialist positions have been established to promote and encourage best practice in relation to the education of residents across VACCA’s residential care programs. The Education Specialists will use a collaborative approach with VACCA residential staff, to ensure they can best support young people reengage with, attend and thrive in their chosen education setting.

This will involve:

Collaborating with members of the VACCA Central Education and Residential Care Teams

Supporting young people and their carers to identify and respond to barriers to positive educational engagement

Building the capacity of VACCA’s residential care staff to advocate and guide young people to navigate pathways through their education journey

Engaging proactively with local education providers to create positive relationships

Engaging with local education networks to build connections and support for young people in VACCA residential care settings

About You:

Demonstrated awareness and appreciation of Aboriginal societies and cultures, and commitment to continually build knowledge of such, along with a high level of awareness of the key issues which impact upon Aboriginal communities.

An awareness of why Aboriginal children and carers may experience challenges or barriers within the education system.

Experience working and engaging with Aboriginal families and children in an educational context.

Strong understanding of the education support systems available to young people living in residential care settings.

Experience and understanding of school communities and the supports available.

Experience working with high-risk youth, exhibiting challenging behaviours.

Ability to advocate for service intervention and client supports.

Demonstrated understanding of strengths-based, trauma informed and therapeutic practice

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Education, Social Work or similar.

Experience working in the education sector would be viewed as essential.

Requirement:

Current COVID-19 vaccination, including booster dose as applicable.

What we can offer you!!

Professional support and training via in-house learning and development training modules

Attractive salary packaging to increase your take home pay

Great career development opportunities.

Access to Employee support and wellbeing program(s)

Opportunity to work and build connection with the Aboriginal Community and culture

We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people to apply

Applications should include a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria and current resume.

We encourage applicants to view the Position Description prior to applying. Please click here to view the position description.

Application closes by 22nd Aug 2022, please

Please write to recruitement@vacca.org or call on 0427 864 147 for a private discussion.

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy.

Apply Now