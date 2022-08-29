Organisational Development Co-ordinator

Full time, Ongoing Position

$80,000-$90,000 (based on skills & experience) Plus super and salary packaging available

Preston Location

The Organisation

The Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community. Our strength lies with our people. Our team is committed to the organisation’s vision and values; advocates for our children and other vulnerable community members; and shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony. Our Aboriginality is what distinguishes us from mainstream services and what enables us to deliver the positive outcomes we achieve for our people.

About the role

The Workforce Qualifications Co-ordinator is responsible for all aspects of the effective delivery of various educational qualifications for VACCA staff. ie planning, organising, co-ordination, communication, data collection and reporting. The role involves partnering with education providers and directly supporting staff enrolled as students in completing the qualifications successfully.

Qualifications that VACCA currently offers include:

Diploma of Community Services

Graduate Certificate in Family Violence

Certificate IV in Leadership and Management

Advanced Diploma of Community Sector Management

Other qualifications as they become available

Additionally, the role will be responsible for administering the Financial Assistance and Study leave policy and procedures.

About You

Commitment to VACCA’s vision and purpose along with sound understanding of Aboriginal culture and contemporary issues

An ability to work in a culturally respectful manner to support , guide and mentor learners

Excellent project management co-ordination and planning

Strong attention to detail, data collection and reporting

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills, including liaison and engagement

Pro-active in taking initiative and able to problem solve

Confidentiality, professionalism and maintaining appropriate boundaries

Desirable- Relevant qualifications and/or experience in community sector Experience with delivery of vocational education



What we can offer you!!

Professional support and training via in-house learning and development training modules

Attractive salary packaging to increase your take home pay

Great career development opportunities.

Access to Employee support and wellbeing program(s)

Opportunity to work and build connection with the Aboriginal Community and culture

We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people to apply

Applications should include a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria and current resume.

We encourage applicants to view the Position Description prior to applying.Please click here to view the position description

Application closes by Aug 29, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy

