Targeted Case Worker: Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
Job No:
VIN2456
Location:
Woolloomooloo
- Make an impact - work closely with Aboriginal/and or Torres Strait Islander community
- Hourly rates start from $37.53 on SCHCADS Award, depended on experience & qualification
- Supportive, friendly and values driven team environment and culture.
- Not-for-profit salary packaging tax free benefits!
The St Vincent de Paul Society is a leading provider of community support services, whose mission it is to shape a more just and compassionate society
The Role
A permanent full-time position is available for a Targeted Case Worker to provide support to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people accessing Vinnies homelessness and housing services. A key part of your role is to engage with and support those who risk homelessness.
Reporting to the Team Leader, Case Management, your responsibilities include:
- Contributing to the successful implementation of the Strategic Plan within their team.
- Engaging with persons sleeping rough and/or those people in danger of becoming homeless.
- Conduct initial intakes and assessments.
- Providing information, resources and support.
- Contributing to and exploring options to people reach their full potential.
- Providing client support with a respectful, non-judgmental and inclusive attitude and manner, upholding and respecting the rights of clients at all times while maintaining client confidentiality.
- Developing case plans with the clients, providing ongoing support and review to achieve the case plan
- Undertaking home visits, advocating on behalf of the clients where required, and supervising client activities
- Maintaining accurate and up-to-date client records and case notes.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
- Minimum TAFE Certificate IV or currently undertaking tertiary study, in welfare or related field.
- Demonstrated experience providing support to marginalised and vulnerable people support to homeless persons.
- Previous experience and knowledge working with people from a Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander background
- Demonstrated knowledge of issues relating to homelessness including but not limited to family breakdown, mental illness, drug, alcohol and gambling addictions.
- Awareness and understanding of the Work Health and Safety legislation and a commitment to promoting safe work practices.
- Ability to use sound judgement and act appropriately in crisis and emergency situations.
- A valid NSW drivers’ licence.
*People from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply
If you have questions about this role, please email Shane Jarrett (Area Manager - Metro Region) shane.jarrett@vinnies.org.au, quoting: Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Targeted Case Worker - Inner City/VIN2456.
Please click here for information on how to apply. copy of the position description
Applications close at 11:00 pm on 22 October 2021
The Society is committed to being a Child Safe organisation, further information can be found in the Society’s commitment to Safeguarding Children & Young People. Prior to an offer of employment, candidates will be required to complete the pre-employment checks including a Police check, Working with Children check*
St Vincent de Paul Society (NSW) is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and is committed to engaging a diverse workforce. The Society strongly encourages applications from people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and mature aged applicants.