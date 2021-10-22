Targeted Case Worker: Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Ma ke an impact - work closely with Aboriginal/and or Torres Strait Islander community

Hourly rates start from $37.53 on SCHCADS Award, depended on experience & qualification

Supportive, friendly and values driven team environment and culture.

Not-for-profit salary packaging tax free benefits!

The St Vincent de Paul Society is a leading provider of community support services, whose mission it is to shape a more just and compassionate society

The Role

A permanent full-time position is available for a Targeted Case Worker to provide support to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people accessing Vinnies homelessness and housing services. A key part of your role is to engage with and support those who risk homelessness.

Reporting to the Team Leader, Case Management, your responsibilities include:

Contributing to the successful implementation of the Strategic Plan within their team.

Engaging with persons sleeping rough and/or those people in danger of becoming homeless.

Conduct initial intakes and assessments.

Providing information, resources and support.

Contributing to and exploring options to people reach their full potential.

Providing client support with a respectful, non-judgmental and inclusive attitude and manner, upholding and respecting the rights of clients at all times while maintaining client confidentiality.

Developing case plans with the clients, providing ongoing support and review to achieve the case plan

Undertaking home visits, advocating on behalf of the clients where required, and supervising client activities

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date client records and case notes.

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Minimum TAFE Certificate IV or currently undertaking tertiary study, in welfare or related field.

Demonstrated experience providing support to marginalised and vulnerable people support to homeless persons.

Previous experience and knowledge working with people from a Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander background

Demonstrated knowledge of issues relating to homelessness including but not limited to family breakdown, mental illness, drug, alcohol and gambling addictions.

Awareness and understanding of the Work Health and Safety legislation and a commitment to promoting safe work practices.

Ability to use sound judgement and act appropriately in crisis and emergency situations.

A valid NSW drivers’ licence.

*People from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply

If you have questions about this role, please email Shane Jarrett (Area Manager - Metro Region) shane.jarrett@vinnies.org.au, quoting: Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Targeted Case Worker - Inner City/VIN2456.

Please click here for information on how to apply. copy of the position description

Applications close at 11:00 pm on 22 October 2021

The Society is committed to being a Child Safe organisation, further information can be found in the Society’s commitment to Safeguarding Children & Young People. Prior to an offer of employment, candidates will be required to complete the pre-employment checks including a Police check, Working with Children check*

St Vincent de Paul Society (NSW) is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and is committed to engaging a diverse workforce. The Society strongly encourages applications from people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and mature aged applicants.

