Community Development Coordinator - Targeted

SCHCADS Award Level 4: hourly rates from $39.26 + super + salary packaging

Make an impact - work closely with Aboriginal/and or Torres Strait Islander community

Learning and development programs to progress your career.

Great not-for-profit salary packaging tax-free benefits, increasing your take home pay!

The St Vincent de Paul Society is a leading provider of community support services, whose key value is to shape a more just and compassionate society

The Role

As a Community Development Coordinator you will play a vital role within Vinnies Ozanam Learning Centre in Woolloomooloo. You will develop, implement and coordinate, important community initiatives building social inclusion, promoting community participation. You will be part of a highly supportive, friendly & values-driven team environment and culture, that offers Learning and Development programs to enhance and grow your career across a range of teams and services.

Your new role:

Apply community development strategies to implement community initiatives that support the broader outcomes of Vinnies Services.

Develop relationships and collaborate with the local community and stakeholders to identify community needs and facilitate activities that promote community participation.

Facilitate activities, events, and projects that promote social inclusion and build social capital in the community.



Identify new opportunities for partnerships and strengthen existing partnerships that contribute to stronger and more connected communities.



Promote activities of the OLC and create strategies that maximize consumer participation, consumer consultation, partnerships and referrals.



Implement access pathways to the OLC for people we assist in the broader community.

Develop, implement, and maintain feedback, evaluation processes and rigorous data capture that promote participation and that contribute to continuous improvement.



To be successful in this role, you will need:

Please note this is a Targeted Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Position, therefore preference will be given to applicants of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent.

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or demonstrated experience in community development, social work, community services and / or educational program or another relevant area.

Demonstrated understanding of community development and asset-based community development.

Demonstrated experience working with those who experience social exclusion due to homelessness, the impact of trauma, mental health issues, alcohol, and other drug issues and / or unemployment.

Demonstrated experience coordinating and facilitating programs, events, and activities for socially excluded / vulnerable groups of people within a community setting.

Demonstrated project and event management experience including budget management and coordination of volunteers.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including negotiation and conflict resolution.

High level computer literacy

Excellent organisational and time management skills with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple and competing work tasks and deliver agreed deadlines.

It is a condition of employment that you comply with the Society’s Pandemic Policy - COVID-19 and Public Health Orders in order to work in or enter Society facilities, noting that all staff working in our aged care and disability services require a booster. In accordance with our policy, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status or a valid medical exemption as part of the resourcing process.

*People from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply*

If you have questions about this role, please email Laura.Frangelli@vinnies.org.au quoting: Targeted Community Development Coordinator / VIN2734.

The Society is committed to being a Child Safe organisation, further information can be found in the Society’s commitment to Safeguarding Children & Young People. Prior to an offer of employment, candidates will be required to complete the pre-employment checks including a Police check, Working with Children check*

St Vincent de Paul Society (NSW) is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and is committed to engaging a diverse workforce. The Society strongly encourages applications from people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and mature aged applicants.

