Assertive Outreach Case Worker - Identified

SCHCADS Award Level 4, $77k - 83k (depending on experience)

Salary packaging tax-free benefits| increases annual pay package to up to 101k

Great learning and development programs and clear pathways to internal progression.

Make an impact - work closely with Aboriginal/and or Torres Strait Islander community

The St Vincent de Paul Society is a leading provider of community support services, whose key value is to shape a more just and compassionate society

The Role

A full-time position is available for an Identified Assertive Outreach Case Worker to provide support to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people accessing Vinnies homelessness and housing services. This is a highly rewarding role providing Assertive Outreach Case Work support, which will be influential in helping people stabilise and sustain their accommodation, and ultimately assisting them to find pathways away from homelessness.

Your new role:

Case manage persons who are accommodated to ensure their accommodation remains stable.

Providing Assertive Outreach street patrols outside of regular working hours.

Undertake home visits with clients located in temporary, transitional or permanent accommodation.

Create collaborative partnerships with other key stakeholders and services.

Offer client support at all times with a respectful, non-judgmental and inclusive attitude and manner, upholding and respecting the rights of clients at all times while maintaining client confidentiality.

Develop case plans with the clients, provide ongoing support to achieve the case plan and monitor, review and follow up the case plan.

Attend to the primary needs of clients and maintain client records/case notes, both electronic and handwritten.

Meeting service targets as required by the manager, Society and/or external agencies.

This role will report to the Manager Homelessness and Housing

To be successful in this role, you will need:

The St Vincent de Paul Society NSW considers that being of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent is a genuine occupational qualification for this position as authorised under section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). (Only those who meet this occupational requirement are eligible to apply for this role.)

Minimum TAFE Certificate IV or currently undertaking tertiary study, in welfare or related field

Previous experience providing support to marginalised and vulnerable people support to homeless persons

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of issues relating to homelessness , family breakdown, mental illness, drug, alcohol, gambling addictions.

Demonstrated awareness of appropriate local community support services for homeless clients, including government agencies and NGO’s, and the capacity to build and maintain strong relationships with such service providers

Excellent written/oral communication skills & sound computer skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to use sound judgement and act appropriately in crisis and emergency situations.

NSW driver licence - flexibility to travel to meet clients needs.

St Vincent de Paul (NSW) has a COVID- 19 vaccination policy that has identified this role as requiring a full COVID-19 vaccination. Medical exemptions with the NSW government contraindication form will be considered, subject to a satisfactory risk assessment.

If this sounds like you, apply now, as we are interviewing applications as they are received. Click here for the position description & submit your application with a resume and/or cover letter.

Information on how to apply.

If you have questions about this role, please email ryan.pryor@vinnies.org.au on quote: Identified - Case Worker, VIN2802

The Society is committed to being a Child Safe organisation, further information can be found in the Society’s commitment to Safeguarding Children & Young People. Prior to an offer of employment, candidates will be required to complete the pre-employment checks including a Police check, Working with Children check.

St Vincent de Paul Society (NSW) is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and is committed to engaging a diverse workforce. We take pride in the diversity of our people and encourage applications from people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, people who identify as LGBTQIA, candidates of any or no religious beliefs and applicants of all ages.

