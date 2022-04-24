Aboriginal Recruitment Community Engagement Co-ordinator

Full time, Fixed Term 12 months position with a view to extend.

Position will be based at Preston - regular travel to all sites will be required

Salary from $100,000 to $110,000 plus super -based on qualifications and experience

Additional Salary Packaging options available up to $15,900

Supportive and collaborative team environment, with a positive workplace culture and highly capable team!

About Us.

The Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is an Aboriginal Community-Controlled organisation that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal Community and is the largest organisation of it’s kind in Australia. The VACCA team is committed to the organisation’s visions and values, passionately providing support, service and advocacy for our children and other vulnerable members of the community.

Our Aboriginality distinguishes us from other community organisations and we are proud of our friendly, supportive and inclusive organisational culture. We want everyone to feel welcome at VACCA. It is why we are able to deliver positive outcomes that lead to ongoing change.

Our strength lies with our people.

About the role

An exciting opportunity to join our growing HR team!

The role is based within Corporate Services working closely with Human Resources and Organisational Development to attract, recruit and support Aboriginal community to work at VACCA.

The role entails implementing and driving sourcing strategies to attract and engage Aboriginal people, creation of a candidate pool and advocate for Aboriginal Applicants. The primary focus is to lift the percentage of Aboriginal staff in the VACCA workforce by reaching out through proactive community engagement strategies

The role works closely with Recruitment Business Partners, OD manager and Director Corporate Services for an overall integrated approach to attracting and recruiting Aboriginal people, promoting VACCA and supporting new Aboriginal staff upon commencement

What do I need to have?

Great interpersonal skills, time management and commitment to high quality customer service.

High level of initiative and drive, ability to problem solve to achieve desired goals

Influence and persuasion skills, able to communicate positively

A working understanding of the Equal Opportunity Act, Discrimination Act and Fair Work Act

A Working with Children’s Check for a paid employee

A Victorian Drivers Licence

Current COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shot

What does VACCA have to offer?

The opportunity to work in a successful established program, with an organisation that wants to innovate

An attractive remuneration package, complete with Salary Sacrifice benefits

A supportive, inclusive and warm team culture

Develop and build the service that would make YOU want to come to work everyday!

Great learning and development options and REAL career progression opportunities

career progression opportunities The opportunity to be immersed in and learn from the strength and warmth of Aboriginal Culture

Please note: This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander designated position, classified under Section 12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This employment opportunity is only available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

If this sounds like the opportunity for you, then please don't delay! Click APPLY now and start your professional journey with VACCA. All candidates will need to attach an updated resume and a cover letter addressing the Key Selection Criteria, which can be found on the position description.

Application closes by April 24, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy.

