Senior Project Officer - Cultural Practice Coach (Aboriginal Identified Position)

Full time position, 12 months fixed term with the option of extention depending on performance

$96,964 - $109,251 plus super (Based on Skills & Experience) and the option of salary packaging

Preston Location, with flexible work arrangement (Work from home and office)

The Organisation

The Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) is the largest organization of its kind in Australia. VACCA is an Aboriginal community-controlled organization that supports and advocates for the Aboriginal community.

About the role

Professionaly and personally rewarding opportunity to join the program area of Outcomes and Evaluation that includes our Research and Evidence Development team and our Cultural Therapeutic Ways Project team. This is an Aboriginal identified position.

If you are confident, have excellent communication skills and want to explore your own cultural jounrney this is the role for you. You will be provided mentorship and guidance to excel in this role.

The role is unique, it supports the facilitation of training and coaching in Cultural Practice (specific cultural elements have been documented).

About You

Demonstrated understanding of, and commitment to, the values that underpin VACCA’s vision and purpose and the capacity to take a leadership role in championing these internally and externally

Strong understanding and knowledge of cultural practice in working with Aboriginal children and families.

Strong communication skills of Aboriginal ways of working with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.

Experience facilitating workshops, training, supervising staff, mentoring, reflective practice and/or coaching.

Knowledge of the Victorian Child and Family Services Sector.

Strong organisational skills (including time management), interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong skills in engaging and maintaining relationships with mainstream service providers and ACCOs.

Proven ability to work independently and within a team environment.

What we can offer you!!

Professional support and training via in-house learning and development training modules

Attractive salary packaging to increase your take home pay

Great career development opportunities.

Access to Employee support and wellbeing program(s)

Opportunity to work and build connection with the Aboriginal Community and culture

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the special measures provision

Applications should include a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria and current resume.

We encourage applicants to view the Position Description prior to applying. Please click here to view the position description

Application closes by Oct 18, 2022

We are committed to Aboriginal self-determination and supporting strong, safe, thriving Aboriginal communities and aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity, honouring all cultural backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities and spiritual beliefs.

VACCA is a child-safe organisation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people with zero tolerance for child abuse. All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Record Check and Working with Children Check prior to commencement of employment and periodically following commencement.

VACCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a smoke-free workplace policy.

